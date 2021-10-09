Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 133,876 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2,266.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

