Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

