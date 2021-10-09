Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 179,601 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,606 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

LEVI stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

