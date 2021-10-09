Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 55,736.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 353,366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

