Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $4.55 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $567,447,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $355,625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $291,034,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $86,872,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $72,817,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $185.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

