HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

HQY opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,466.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.