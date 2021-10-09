Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,717.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

