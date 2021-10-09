Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.