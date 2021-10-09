Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.10. 29,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.16. Heska has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Heska by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

