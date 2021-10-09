Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HSKA opened at $258.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.42 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.