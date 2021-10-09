HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 4,637,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

