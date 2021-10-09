HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

HEXO stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 119.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

