HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,329 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of HNI worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in HNI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in HNI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.