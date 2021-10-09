Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

