Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.