Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Cut by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 386,832 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

HMC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

