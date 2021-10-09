Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.