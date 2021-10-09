Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $849.44

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.44 ($11.10) and traded as high as GBX 861.80 ($11.26). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 857.80 ($11.21), with a volume of 1,254,318 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 935.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 850.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

