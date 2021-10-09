HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,934 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HP by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in HP by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,379,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.