Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 640.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,296 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

HTHT stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

