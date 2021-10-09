Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $209.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HUBB stock opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.22. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $142.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 542.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

