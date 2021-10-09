HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $679.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $736.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $673.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

