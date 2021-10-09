Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 72,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 21,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up 35.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 59.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $52,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

