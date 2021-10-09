HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.