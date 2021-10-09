HYCON Market Capitalization Reaches $596,210.55 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $596,210.55 and $171,412.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048988 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.