Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 30,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,301,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.