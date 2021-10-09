ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00142639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00090842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.69 or 0.99550275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.29 or 0.06582007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

