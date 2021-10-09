IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $551.93

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.93 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.09). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 31,339 shares.

IGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 523.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The stock has a market cap of £450.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00.

In other IG Design Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

