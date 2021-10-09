iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

