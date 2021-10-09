Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.34. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

