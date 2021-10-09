Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $22.46

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.88. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 677 shares trading hands.

IMGO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, equities research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

