Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 40.7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s stock price was up 40.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

