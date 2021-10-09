Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,519.50 ($19.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,550.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,559.50. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

