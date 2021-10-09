Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$15.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.86. The stock has a market cap of C$29.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

