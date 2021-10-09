ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

