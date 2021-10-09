ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

