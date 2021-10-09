ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

