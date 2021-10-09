INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

INMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $308.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

