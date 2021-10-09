Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $256.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.88.

IIPR stock opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

