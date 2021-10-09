Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £167.40 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer acquired 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167.40 ($218.71).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

