Insider Buying: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Purchases $11,686.99 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,686.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

