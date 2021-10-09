Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,780 ($49.39) per share, for a total transaction of £189 ($246.93).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew Heath bought 3 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, for a total transaction of £120.81 ($157.84).

SXS stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,639 ($47.54). 305,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,621. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,890.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,711.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

