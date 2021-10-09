Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 4,428 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56.

Shares of AVLR opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 777.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

