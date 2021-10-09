Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $182.26. 231,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

