Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $182.26. 231,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
