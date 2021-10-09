Insider Selling: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Sells 55,449 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 55,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $582,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FOA opened at $5.10 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $9,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

