Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $18,810.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $18,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $16,510.00.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

