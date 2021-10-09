Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $128,493.45 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $449.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.86. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

