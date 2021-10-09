Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells 18,116 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Netflix stock opened at $632.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The stock has a market cap of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

