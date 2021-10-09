Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $100,407.51 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

