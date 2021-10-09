Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

